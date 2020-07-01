Bank of Hawaii to reopen 6 Oahu branches Monday

Bank of Hawaii will reopen Monday six additional branches on Oahu that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are required to wear masks inside all Bank of Hawaii branches.

Reopening will be the Haleiwa branch, 66-165 Kamehameha Hwy., Suite 101; Iwilei branch, 909 Dillingham Blvd.; Kahala Mall kiosk, 4211 Waialae Ave., Suite 1300; Manoa branch, 2809 East Manoa Road; Pearl City branch, 850 Kamehameha Highway., Suite 270; and the Waianae branch, 86-120 Farrington Highway.

General banking hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Hours for kupuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers will be the first hour of operation.

Reopened branches will be installed with the same plastic health guards that are in place at other open Bank of Hawaii branches. Employees will continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, and queuing customers six feet apart in transaction lines and/or outside of branches for everyone’s safety.

Out of its 67 branches, 40 will be open across the state and the West Pacific region as of Monday.

For more information, including branch updates, go to www.boh.com/covid19.