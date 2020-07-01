Lighter trades expected for July 4 weekend; Kahului ends June with another record high

The locally breezy trades starting off the month today are expected to diminish Thursday, forecasters said, and will remain in the light to moderate range through the Fourth of July weekend.

The National Weather Service said more showers are expected Friday into Saturday as an area of increased moisture moves across from east to west across the islands, mostly for the windward side. By Sunday, fewer showers are expected.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny, with highs are from 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Tonight’s lows are from 71 to 76. Trade winds will continue to blow at speeds of 15 to 20 mph today and tonight.

Another record high, meanwhile, was set in Kahului on Tuesday, the last day of June — with a high of 93 breaking the previous record of 91 set in 1996.

It was the sixth record high temperature for Kahului in June, along with four temperatures that matched previous records for the month.

Surf along south facing shores, meanwhile, will remain up through Friday as another south swell arrives later today and peaks Thursday. Surf along south facing shores at 4 to 6 feet today rises to 5 to 7 feet Thursday.

A mix of small, south-southeast and southwest swells are also expected to generate small surf along south facing shores through the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up Thursday and Friday, then ease over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores at 2 to 4 feet is expected to reach 3 to 5 feet Thursday.

Surf along west facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet through Thursday.

Surf along north facing shores, at 1 to 3 feet, should remain near the summertime average each day.

Forecasters said the trades will strengthen once again around the the middle of next week.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels and waters south of Hawaii island, through 6 a.m. Thursday.