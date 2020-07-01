The Electric Kitchen: Local eggs feed community

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the past few months during this COVID-19 pandemic, local egg producers have been partnering with farmers, businesses, churches and nonprofits statewide to help those in need. Eggs are donated to organizations such as the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, which serves 1,000 breakfasts and lunches daily to area residents in need. The bulk of egg donations help the Hawaii Foodbank and Aloha Harvest, but they’re also part of care packages for kupuna. In a partnership with Molokai Homestead Farmers Alliance, for instance, kupuna have access to fresh eggs and produce.

Try these egg recipes compliments of the Hawaii Egg Producers Association. For more on island eggs, email info@hepa808.com.

———

KETO EGG MUFFINS

8 eggs, whisked

8 slices bacon or 1/2 cup crumbled sausage or diced Spam, cooked until crisp

1/2 cup shredded cheese, plus more for topping

1/2 cup fresh spinach, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease muffin pan.

In large bowl, mix ingredients and carefully pour into pan. Bake about 20 minutes, until eggs are springy to the touch or slightly browned. Top with a little more cheese during last 3 to 5 minutes. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional analysis, per serving (not including salt to taste or extra cheese topping): 350 calories, 27 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 415 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, no fiber or sugar, 24 g protein

———

CABBAGE AND EGG BAKE

4 tablespoons butter

1 pound white cabbage, chopped

Salt, to taste

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

5 tablespoons sour cream

3 eggs

1 teaspoon baking powder

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in microwave, then mix with cabbage. Arrange cabbage in 8-by- 8-inch baking pan. Add salt. Do not press cabbage down.

In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, eggs and more salt; gently whisk. Add baking powder and mix. Gradually add flour and whisk until all ingredients are incorporated.

Pour batter evenly over cabbage. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, using toothpick to check for doneness. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional analysis, per serving (not including salt to taste): 330 calories, 26 g fat, 11 g saturated fat, 185 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 17 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 8 g protein

———

BLT EGG CASSEROLE

1/4 cup mayonnaise

4 slices bread, toasted

4 slices American cheese

12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup low-fat milk

1 medium tomato, halved and sliced

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 green onions, thinly sliced

4 large eggs

Shredded lettuce, for serving

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Grease an 8-by- 8-inch baking pan.

Spread mayonnaise on one side of each slice of toast and cut into small pieces. Arrange toast, mayonnaise side up, in baking dish. Top with cheese slices, then bacon.

In a small saucepan, melt butter on medium. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil, cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Pour over bacon.

Place tomatoes, cheese and green onions over bacon. Make 4 small indentations and gently crack 1 egg in each. Bake uncovered 10 minutes.

Cut in squares. Serve with lettuce. Serves 4.

VARIATION: Substitute bacon with 1 can Spam, diced and fried.

Approximate nutritional analysis, per serving (using white bread): 660 calories, 47 g fat, 18 g saturated fat, 275 mg cholesterol, 1,450 mg sodium, 27 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 31 g protein

