The latest meal box on the market comes from ChefZone, which is offering a $150 box of prepared foods and fresh produce designed to feed a family of four for at least five days.

Each Da Chefs Box contains two entrees and three side dishes to heat and eat, plus fresh fish, a dozen eggs, a loaf of bread, dessert and fresh produce.

Check the menus and place an order at chefzone.com.

Orders are taken through midnight Thursdays, for pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays (except that there are no pickups on July 4) at 2905 Koapaka St., the back side of ChefZone.

Teriyaki bowls take center stage

Hawaii’s first Teriyaki Madness takeout restaurant is hosting grand-opening events today through Friday in the Kapolei Commons Shopping Center.

Owner Ohmar Villavicencio was introduced to the brand in Las Vegas, where Teriyaki Madness was founded, and thought his home state of Hawaii lacked made-to-order teriyaki bowls.

Villavicencio, who also owns a Vegas construction business, said he hopes to open 10 locations statewide in the next decade.

Diners build their own bowls, with entrees ranging from chicken to steak to spicy tofu teriyaki, including vegetables. Starch choices comprise a variety of rices and noodles. Prices run $9 to $12 for regular size.

The restaurant chain has 75 shops, with another 75 in development throughout the U.S., as well as one in Mexico, and one planned in Canada.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays; 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Call 600-5999 or go to teriyakimadness.com. Kapolei Commons (the Target shopping center) is at 4450 Kapolei Parkway.

Whip up baking skills at WCC

Love to bake but wish you could add that extra oomph to reach a higher level? Join the Baking Camp at Windward Community College, an intensive four-day workshop where for six hours daily, an instructor will teach the fundamentals.

Students will not just develop their baking chops, but also learn to plan and organize, as well as execute classic recipes from around the world.

To begin, the camp will focus on quick breads such as muffins and biscuits, then move on to pastry dough for pies, turnovers and cobblers. Next up will be yeast-raised doughs and a variety of fresh breads, and final projects will include flavored pound cakes and cookies.

Classes are geared toward students ages 11 through adult. Participants must wear face masks, covered shoes and long pants. Students are allowed one chaperone who can wait in an area that allows for social distancing.

Classes run 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a 30-minute lunch break and meal provided by the college. Classes are limited to nine, with social distancing measures in place.

Courses sessions run Monday to July 9, July 20 to 23 and July 27 to 30. Cost is $375. To register: windwardcce.org/cooking. Call 235-7433.