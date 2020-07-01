Spirited Conversations: Cocktails to brighten up a barbecue
- By Chandra Lucariello
-
Today
- Updated 8:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Craig T. Kojima /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The American Pie is made with cider and bourbon.
Craig T. Kojima /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cucumber-HI is made with shochu and Calpico concentrate.
-
Craig T. Kojima /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sunshine & Shakas can be made in a punchbowl and served all day long.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree