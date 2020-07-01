Spirited Conversations: Cocktails to brighten up a barbecue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whenever July Fourth rolls around, one thing usually comes to mind … BBQ! All across the nation, celebrants are making grand plans to fire up the grill and create that familiar smoky goodness while cooking up a feast outside. In Hawaii, a barbecue leaves room for interpretation, whether it’s hot dogs and hamburgers or Mom’s famous kalbi. Here are drink options to tie in with your BBQ style of choice, to make it the party of the summer!

AMERICAN PIE

For traditional all-American fare — like ribs, cole slaw and hamburgers with all the fixings — here is a recipe that ties our national spirit in with hard apple cider. Of all the cider options available, I prefer small-batch, craft-styles, which tend to be less sweet. I’d suggest Samuel Smith’s Organic Apple Cider or, for local flair, Paradise Cider’s Pineapple Cruzer. Easy to make, super refreshing and not too sweet, this will be a crowd pleaser and perfect pairing with some flame-grilled goodness.

3/4 ounce lemon juice

1/4 ounce simple syrup (1 part sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 ounce bourbon

4 ounces hard apple or pineapple cider (see note)

Combine lemon juice, syrup, bitters and bourbon in highball glass. Fill with ice and top with cider, stir to combine.

Garnish: Thin apple slices

Note: Find Samuel Smith Organic Hard Cider at Fujiioka’s Wine Times, Don Quijote and Whole Foods Market. Paradise Ciders are sold by cans or growler fill at the brewery. Order at paradiseciders.com.

———

CUCUMBER-HI

If Korean is your BBQ of choice, you most likely will be indulging in delicacies like spicy pork, kalbi and kim chee. The Cucumber-HI is just the thing to cool your palate after all of that chili spice. It calls for Calpico, a noncarbonated yogurt drink popular in Japan. In concentrate form, it can be used as a sweetener instead of simple syrup. This drink is meant to be light, simple and super refreshing. Shochu is a great spirit to use because it is neutral and low in alcohol, so the cocktail can be a perfect day-drinking option.

3 Japanese cucumber wheels or 1/2 ounce cucumber juice

3/4 ounce Calpico concentrate (see note)

1/4 ounce lemon juice

3 ounces water (or club soda)

2 ounces shochu

Muddle (crush) cucumber slices with Calpico in tall glass. Add lemon juice, water and shochu with ice. Shake to combine.

Garnish: Thin cucumber ribbons

Note: Calpico concentrate can be found at Marukai Wholesale Mart, Nijiya Market or Don Quijote stores.

———

SUNSHINE & SHAKAS

Hawaii is known to be a melting pot, and our barbecues are no exception. More often than not, a local- style grilling affair is not defined by a theme or culture, because everyone ends up bringing their specialty, potluck style. Here is a batched recipe that you can simply dump into a large container, then serve in glasses over ice when you’re ready. It will keep everyone throwing shakas all day.

12 ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 ounces lilikoi puree (see note)

12 ounces simple syrup (1 part sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

1 teaspoon li-hing powder (optional, see note)

48 ounces coconut water

1 (750 milliliter) bottle spirit of choice (vodka, rum, gin or tequila)

Combine ingredients in a container that can hold at least 1 gallon. Serve in glasses or Mason jars over ice, with a smile.

Garnish: Thin lemon wheels (optional)

Note: Lilikoi puree such as Boiron brand may be found at ChefZone. OnoPops has an all-natural li-hing powder, available at Whole Foods Market.

Chandra Lucariello is director of mixology for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Her column runs on the fourth week of the month. The liquors and liqueurs used in these recipes are widely available from Oahu liquor stores and some supermarkets.