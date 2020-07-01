comscore Man severely burned in Hawaii rental car fire files suit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man severely burned in Hawaii rental car fire files suit

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Attorney Rick Fried, representing a man who survived a Kia Soul rental car fire in which he was burned over 90% of his body, held a photo Tuesday of another Kia Soul that burned.

    Attorney Rick Fried, representing a man who survived a Kia Soul rental car fire in which he was burned over 90% of his body, held a photo Tuesday of another Kia Soul that burned.

  • COURTESY JORDAN CARLTON A composite image provided by the law offices of Rick Fried shows Jordan Carlton, left, and Becky Carlton, both of whom were inside a Kia Soul that caught fire, and a photo showing flames rising from the car, center.

    A composite image provided by the law offices of Rick Fried shows Jordan Carlton, left, and Becky Carlton, both of whom were inside a Kia Soul that caught fire, and a photo showing flames rising from the car, center.

Doctors gave Jordan Carlton a 1% chance of surviving burns to nearly his entire body after the rented 2019 Kia Soul he was driving burst into flames spontaneously on the H-3 freeway. Read more

