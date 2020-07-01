Man severely burned in Hawaii rental car fire files suit
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:59 p.m.
Attorney Rick Fried, representing a man who survived a Kia Soul rental car fire in which he was burned over 90% of his body, held a photo Tuesday of another Kia Soul that burned.
A composite image provided by the law offices of Rick Fried shows Jordan Carlton, left, and Becky Carlton, both of whom were inside a Kia Soul that caught fire, and a photo showing flames rising from the car, center.