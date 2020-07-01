Damien Memorial School re-hires Eddie Klaneski as athletic director and football coach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eddie Klaneski has been hired as Damien Memorial School’s athletic director and reinstated as the Monarchs’ head football coach.

The moves are an indication that the Monarchs will be available and willing to participate in sports this fall.

The school’s immediate athletic future was murky after Brother Brian Walsh essentially dismantled the athletic department last week. Among the 20 moves, Walsh dismissed Klaneski as head coach after 10 seasons and reassigned athletic director Rudy Alejo to a full-time teaching position.

The past Thursday, a day after the dismissals, it was announced Walsh would not return as Damien’s president. Kyle Atabay, a Damien alumnus, was promoted from principal to head of school. On Friday, Atabay said there still was a possibility the Monarchs would compete in sports this fall.

On Tuesday morning, Klaneski met with Atabay and Chris Hall, the assistant head of school. It was then decided Klaneski would succeed Alejo and resume the head football coach’s job.

Klaneski said Walsh’s announcement of dismissals had “come to a surprise to everybody involved. The administration that is taking over now, with Kyle and Brother Hall, they’re excited to move forward. It’s not like they’re saying this and that are going to happen. Whatever high school sports are available, and whatever the state is going to do, Damien is going to participate in that. If there’s football in the fall, Damien is going to have a football team. I was reassured that (Tuesday) morning.”

Klaneski is one of the most recognizable Damien alumni. After earning multiple letters at Damien, Klaneski excelled as a two-way player for the University of Hawaii football team.

Klaneski joined the Monarchs’ coaching staff in 2004, and has been head coach the past 10 seasons. In March 2018, he served as assistant athletic director. That fall, he was promoted to co-athletic director. The past academic year, he held the dual role of director of advancement and alumni relations — both key fund-raising positions for the school. But last week, Walsh also dismissed Klaneski from that job as part of a purge.

Klaneski said he will continue to help out with alumni relations, although his focus will be on running the athletic department and coaching the football team.

Klaneski is hopeful the moves will quell concerns from players and their parents. “Being brought back as the AD lets them know sports is important, and we’re going to have sports,” Klaneski said.

Damien is prepared to start classes on Aug. 10 with a hybrid schedule between in-class and online instruction.