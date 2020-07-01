comscore Damien Memorial School re-hires Eddie Klaneski as athletic director and football coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Damien Memorial School re-hires Eddie Klaneski as athletic director and football coach

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / OCT. 2017 Damien head coach Eddie Klaneski was doused with water by his players after the Monarchs clinched the 2017 ILH Division II football championship with a 13-12 win over St. Francis at Aloha Stadium.

Eddie Klaneski has been hired as Damien Memorial School’s athletic director and reinstated as the Monarchs’ head football coach. Read more

