2 allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Keeaumoku area

A male suspect allegedly robbed two people by gunpoint in the Keeaumoku area late Wednesday.
Police said the perpetrator brandished a gun at a man and woman, both 21, and demanded their belongings at about 10:50 p.m. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction with the victims’ items.
No injuries were reported.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
