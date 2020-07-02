Contractor at Hawaii State Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

The Hawaii Department of Health confirmed today that a Hawaii State Hospital contractor has tested positive for COVID-19.

DOH spokeswoman Janice Okubo said the contractor wore a face mask at all times while working at the hospital and had minimal direct contact with patients and other staff. Okubo said there are not any other positive cases related to this case time at this time. Further details will be provided should they become available, she said.

“The contracted employee is not currently working at the hospital and is isolating at home,” Okubo said. “As a follow-up protocol, the Department of Health’s Disease Outbreak and Control Division is conducting contact tracing.”

Okubo said the department confidentially notified people who were in contact with the contractor and are interviewing them.

“These individuals are being advised to self-monitor for any symptoms, take their temperature twice a day, and exercise other precautionary safeguards,” Okubo said.

Earlier today, DOH officials reported 20 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total number of infections to 946. Today’s new cases include 17 on Oahu and three on Hawaii island, according to the department daily midday count. Hawaii has 182 active infections as of today.