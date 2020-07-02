Foodland Farms Kapolei to open July 15

Foodland Farms in Kapolei will open July 15, with online reservations being taken for shopping times, the company announced today.

With store capacity limited due to social distancing requirements, customers will be required to line up to enter based on capacity. To skip the line, reservations may be made at Foodland.com/opentable beginning late next week.

The supermarket is in The Grove at Ka Makana Ali‘i, just outside the main structure of Kapolei’s major shopping mall.

Formally called Foodland Farms Ka Makana Ali‘i, the market will include Foodland’s first full-service sit-down restaurant and bar, Mahi ‘ai Table.

The 32,000-square-foot store is part of an expansion of the Foodland Farms concept, which pairs grocery shopping with a large food court offering made-to-order takeout. In Kapolei the food court will include a HI Steaks location and a fresh bowls station with greens, grain and protein bowls.

The store opening had been scheduled for April, but was delayed by the coronavirus shutdowns.

Hours of both the store and restaurant will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Shoppers will be required wear masks and may bring only one additional person with them.