Honolulu firefighters battle large brush fire in Waianae

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:44 am
    Honolulu firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Waianae today.

Honolulu firefighters are battling a large brush fire near Waianae Valley Road that broke out during the early morning hours in Leeward Oahu today.

The city’s Department of Emergency Management alerted the public to avoid the area just before 4:30 a.m.

Additional details are forthcoming.


