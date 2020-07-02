comscore Honolulu police investigate robbery in Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu police investigate robbery in Kaimuki

  • Today

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a park in Kaimuki Wednesday.

A 36-year-old woman and 48-year-old man reported to police that three suspects confronted them just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the suspects then physically assaulted the woman and pointed a pistol at her. The assailants also allegedly threatened the male victim.

There are no arrests at this time.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Wednesday marked Hawaii’s highest count of visitor arrivals since statewide lockdown
Looking Back

Scroll Up