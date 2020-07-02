Honolulu police investigate robbery in Kaimuki

Honolulu police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a park in Kaimuki Wednesday.
A 36-year-old woman and 48-year-old man reported to police that three suspects confronted them just before 6:30 p.m.
Police said the suspects then physically assaulted the woman and pointed a pistol at her. The assailants also allegedly threatened the male victim.
There are no arrests at this time.
