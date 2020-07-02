Kauai police officer arrested on suspicion of abuse of household member

A Kauai police officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of abusing of family member or household member while on duty.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to an incident in Lihue that resulted in a 29-year-old woman sustaining non-life threatening injuries, the Kauai Police Department reported today.

The 51-year-old officer, identified as Barry DeBlake, has worked with KPD for 19 years and is a detective for the Investigative Services Bureau.

DeBlake was arrested after a preliminary investigation. He is currently on administrative leave with pay.