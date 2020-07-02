Kauai police officer arrested on suspicion of abuse of household member

A Kauai police officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of abusing of family member or household member while on duty.
Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to an incident in Lihue that resulted in a 29-year-old woman sustaining non-life threatening injuries, the Kauai Police Department reported today.
The 51-year-old officer, identified as Barry DeBlake, has worked with KPD for 19 years and is a detective for the Investigative Services Bureau.
DeBlake was arrested after a preliminary investigation. He is currently on administrative leave with pay.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.