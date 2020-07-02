State Senate to hold memorial service for late Sen. Breene Harimoto

The Hawaii State Senate will hold a memorial service for the late Sen. Breene Harimoto on Tuesday in the Senate Chamber.

For six years, Harimoto, 66, was senator for District 16, which covers Pearl City, Momilani, Pearlridge, Aiea, Royal Summit, Aiea Heights, Waimalu, Halawa and Pearl Harbor. Prior to that, he served on the Honolulu City Council for four years.

Harimoto died June 18 from pancreatic cancer.

The memorial will start at 11 a.m. with a processional from on Beretania Street to the chamber for Harimoto’s family.

Confirmed speakers at the memorial include Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Sen. Donna Kim, Rep. Gregg Takeyama, Gov. David Ige, Norman Nakanishi, founding pastor of Pearlside Church, and House Speaker Scott Saiki.

Ige ordered that American flags and Hawaii state flags at all state offices, state agencies and the Hawaii National Guard be flown at half-staff Tuesday out of respect for Harimoto.

As a gift to Harimoto’s family, a state flag will be flown at the Capitol on Monday in honor of the late senator.

The State Capitol is still closed to the public, but the memorial service will be available for streaming on Olelo channel 49 and on the Hawaii Senate Facebook page.