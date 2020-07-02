Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> A lawsuit against Kia Motors America, Avis Rent A Car and Budget Rent A Car was filed in 1st Circuit Court after a rental car bust into flames on the H-3 freeway in 2019, leaving Jordan Carlton with burns to nearly his entire body. The lawsuit was later moved to federal court. Information in a story on Page B2 Wednesday was inaccurate.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.