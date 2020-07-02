comscore Editorial: State must settle with Hawaiians | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: State must settle with Hawaiians

The statement from the Hawaii Supreme Court on a decades-long legal fight has come down, and it couldn’t have been said more plainly: The state has failed in its trust responsibilities to deliver on a promise first made by the federal government a century ago, to provide homesteading for Hawaii’s indigenous people. Read more

