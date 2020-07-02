Success through tech event offered

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom University and CBTS will present a one-hour virtual event at 11 a.m. Wednesday titled “Enabling success through technology in the post COVID-19 Environment.”

Topics will be the post-COVID-19 industry trend, remote work technologies for WFH (working from home) or hybrid models, data protection strategies and what it means to run a business in an as-a-service economy.

The speakers will be Michael Reid, Storage Solutions Architect; and Brian Carlton, director, West/ Central Storage Solutions Architects from Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

To register visit hawaiiantel.com/htu.