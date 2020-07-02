Hawaii News Success through tech event offered By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Telcom University and CBTS will present a one-hour virtual event at 11 a.m. Wednesday titled “Enabling success through technology in the post COVID-19 Environment.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Telcom University and CBTS will present a one-hour virtual event at 11 a.m. Wednesday titled “Enabling success through technology in the post COVID-19 Environment.” Topics will be the post-COVID-19 industry trend, remote work technologies for WFH (working from home) or hybrid models, data protection strategies and what it means to run a business in an as-a-service economy. The speakers will be Michael Reid, Storage Solutions Architect; and Brian Carlton, director, West/ Central Storage Solutions Architects from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. To register visit hawaiiantel.com/htu. Previous Story High school journalism bill dead for this legislative session