PHOTO: Safety on Stage

SAFETY ON STAGE: The Kyoto Kanze Association resumed performing Sunday at the Kyoto Kanze Noh Theater, after a self-imposed coronavirus hiatus. The eight jiutai performers who sing the verses wore masks, an unusual move in noh, which values tradition and style. After the performance, association President Kurouemon Katayama said: “Opinion was divided on wearing masks, even among those of us in the association. However, the safety of our audience took priority.”
