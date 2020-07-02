‘Iolani Classic high school basketball tournaments canceled for 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ‘Iolani Classic might be even more classic in 2021. Read more

The ‘Iolani Classic might be even more classic in 2021.

The preseason basketball tournaments will skip a year in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time it has missed a year since the boys tipped it off in 1983.

The school made the announcement on social media.

“The ‘Iolani Prep Basketball Classic, which annually features some of the premier boys and girls basketball programs in the nation, will not be held this December,” the statement read. “The decision was made with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and fans as our foremost concern, amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation. ‘Iolani School is actively preparing for the resumption of the boys and girls tournaments in 2021.”

Oak Hill of Virginia won last year’s championship with a 76-65 victory over Wasatch Academy (Utah). Mater Dei of California won the girls title.

The tournament’s dunk contest is one of the annual highlights on the basketball calendar, and has been won by the likes of eventual NBA players Josh Smith and Ben McLemore before Darrick Jones of Oak Hill took the title last year.

Kevin Durant, Jerry Stackhouse, Rajon Rondo, DeMarcus Cousins and Terrence Ross are among many other NBA players who have competed in the tournament.