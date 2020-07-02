comscore University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow does a COVID-19 juggling act | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow does a COVID-19 juggling act

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / SEPT. 2019 University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow gave instructions to Kyra Hanawahine during the fourth set against Denver on Sept. 8 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Ah Mow is heading into her fourth season leading the Rainbow Wahine.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM / SEPT. 2019

    University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow gave instructions to Kyra Hanawahine during the fourth set against Denver on Sept. 8 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Ah Mow is heading into her fourth season leading the Rainbow Wahine.

Until the go-ahead comes to resume practice, University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow’s interaction with her team and potential recruits is measured in Zoom sessions and Facetime appearances. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up