University of Hawaii women’s volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow does a COVID-19 juggling act

Until the go-ahead comes to resume practice, University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball coach Robyn Ah Mow’s interaction with her team and potential recruits is measured in Zoom sessions and Facetime appearances.

But for all the miles of social distance that the impact of COVID-19 has put between Ah Mow and her players, there is a flip side to this uncertain period that she has come to cherish.

“As for life outside of work, I can’t complain. God has given me the time to spend with my three kids,” Ah Mow said.

Welcome to her new world, a place where, as a single parent and Division I coach, she has one hand running her team and the other managing a household in Manoa that includes a 17-year old son (Jordan), a 9-year old daughter (Jream) and a 3-year old son (Jreydan).

“During the (volleyball) season, I’m usually gone every other week. And, then, in the spring, I’m gone on recruiting trips,” Ah Mow said. “So, to be able to spend these last four months with my kids has definitely been a blessing.”

One that comes with a caveat. “Don’t get me wrong, it has definitely been challenging to home school three kids, keep up with my own work while trying to stay sane, all at the same time,” Ah Mow said.

“As far as work, it’s been hard especially with spring being our normal recruiting time and right now is an important time for the class of 2022. It has also been a little difficult as our spring practices were cut short toward the end as well. It hurts some of our girls as this is when they would normally be getting most of their skill reps. But, having Zoom calls with the coaches and the team have been great.”

So it has been a scramble as the Rainbow Wahine eye an Aug. 11 date for a return to the practice gym together, the same date that looked routine just four months ago.

“(The) coaches are praying that, somehow, we can find a way to get our season underway,” Ah Mow said. “But it has to be in a way that keeps everyone as safe as possible. Our girls can’t wait to see their teammates and get back in the gym. But, again, we need to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.”

In the meantime, there are still players to be brought back to Manoa, others to finish their quarantines and a season schedule to put the final touches on.

Outside hitter Hanna Hellvig, last season’s Big West Freshman of the Year, has yet to return from Sweden and incoming freshman middle blocker Anna Kiraly is said to still be in Hungary.

Four players who came in earlier still have “about a week” of quarantine remaining, some in hotels, apartments or with family, Ah Mow said.

Pending government and school clearances, UH is expected to open its season Aug. 28 against Portland State in a four-team tournament including Texas A&M and Pepperdine at the Stan Sheriff Center, but the schedule has yet to be posted.

“As we all know, COVID-19 has brought up many challenges and we just don’t know right now (about the schedule),” Ah Mow said. “We are also waiting on some schools to get back to us if they will be allowed to travel. There are a lot of factors and variables involved because we live in Hawaii.”