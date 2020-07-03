20-year-old man tries to rob man, 44, at knifepoint in University area

Police arrested a 20-year-old man who attempted to rob a man at knifepoint this afternoon in the University area.
Police said the suspect demanded the 44-year-old victim give up his cellphone and brandished a knife.
Police were called and officers were able to arrest the man at the scene at about 3:40 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Police said nothing was taken.
