20-year-old man tries to rob man, 44, at knifepoint in University area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Police arrested a 20-year-old man who attempted to rob a man at knifepoint this afternoon in the University area.

Police said the suspect demanded the 44-year-old victim give up his cellphone and brandished a knife.

Police were called and officers were able to arrest the man at the scene at about 3:40 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

Police said nothing was taken.

