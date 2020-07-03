Aiea man, 63, allegedly stabs roommate in leg with scissors

A 63-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed his roommate in the leg with a pair of scissors in Aiea, police said.
The stabbing occurred at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the suspect stabbed the victim, a 40-year-old man, in the right leg and fled. The victim sought treatment for his injury at a hospital.
Police located the suspect in Aiea Thursday morning and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault.
