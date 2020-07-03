Hawaii records 19th coronavirus-related death as state sees 29 new infections

An elderly adult on Oahu who was hospitalized with multiple underlying health issues has become Hawaii’s 19th coronavirus-related death, health officials said today.

“Every COVID-19 death is an emotional reminder of the need for all of us to be vigilant and wear a face covering when outside our homes, physically distance ourselves from others and wash hands frequently,” Gov. David Ige said in a news release announcing the death. “It’s about protecting each other and allowing the state to reopen safely. We all have a stake in this and now is the most critical time to wear a mask.”

Health Director Bruce Anderson said, “As the state continues to reopen businesses and rebuild the economy, controlling the spread of COVID-19 will be the key to moving forward. Controlling the spread of the virus requires everyone to wear a face covering whenever they are out and avoid crowded places, closed spaces, and close contact with those outside of their household.”

Of the state’s 19 coronavirus deaths, 13 have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

The Department of Health reported an additional 29 new positive cases today, bringing the state’s total since the outbreak began in late February to 975 infections. There were 25 new cases on Oahu, two on Maui, one on Hawaii island, and one case is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed out of state.

“At least five cases represent three new events and possible clusters. Cases on Oahu are from various areas including Honolulu, Kailua, Mililani, Pearl City, Wahiawa, Waialua, Waianae, Kaneohe, Waimanalo, and Waipahu,” health officials said in a midday news release.

As of today, 202 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 754 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation.” Eight new release cases on Oahu were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 77% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 701 on Oahu, 127 in Maui County, 91 on Hawaii island, and 38 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 18 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 118 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 117 hospitalizations within the state, 88 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 533 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 115 patients released. Kauai has 17 active infections, while the Big Island has five.

Of the more than 81,618 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, nearly 1.2% have been positive.

