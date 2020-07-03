Honolulu police need your help identifying suspect in Kalihi attempted murder

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect in connection with Tuesday’s stabbing in Kalihi that left a 41-year-old homeless man in critical condition.

Police said the victim was sleeping next to a building on North King Street when the assailant approached him and stabbed the victim in the chest area at about 4:05 a.m. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police released surveillance images that show the suspect holding an edged weapon, possibly a knife.

Approximately six hours later, a caller reported a man suffering from a significant amount of blood loss near the Hele gas station on Palama Street, about four blocks away from the scene of the stabbing.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and treated the victim. He was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

An attempted murder investigation is underway in the stabbing case.

Detectives of the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division are also asking for the public’s help in identifying a male bicyclist who is wanted for questioning.

Police said a surveillance video showed the suspect talking to the bicyclist prior to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.