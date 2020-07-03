Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Haiku Stairs the city’s problem now Today Updated 7:12 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Now that the city has taken over the Haiku Stairs, Mayor Kirk Caldwell becomes the custodial parent of sorts, at least until its handed off to his successor. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Now that the city has taken over the Haiku Stairs, Mayor Kirk Caldwell becomes the custodial parent of sorts, at least until its handed off to his successor. The task of finding an operator for the hiking attraction, Caldwell observed, may be harder now, with fewer tourists to support it. During that search, the city’s on the hook to secure the place from the inevitable trespassers. Meanwhile, for the Stairs’ former owner, the Board of Water Supply, it’s got to feel like Independence Day right about now. Previous Story Letters: Physical distancing essential to fight virus; Trump puts politics over health; Unemployed should help with public works