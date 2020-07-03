Off the news: Haiku Stairs the city’s problem now

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Now that the city has taken over the Haiku Stairs, Mayor Kirk Caldwell becomes the custodial parent of sorts, at least until its handed off to his successor. Read more

Now that the city has taken over the Haiku Stairs, Mayor Kirk Caldwell becomes the custodial parent of sorts, at least until its handed off to his successor.

The task of finding an operator for the hiking attraction, Caldwell observed, may be harder now, with fewer tourists to support it. During that search, the city’s on the hook to secure the place from the inevitable trespassers.

Meanwhile, for the Stairs’ former owner, the Board of Water Supply, it’s got to feel like Independence Day right about now.