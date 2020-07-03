comscore Kauai police report progress in investigation of 2010 slaying | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai police report progress in investigation of 2010 slaying

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Amber Jackson was reported missing after she was last seen at her job with the Hawaii State Teachers Association on June 23, 2010.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Amber Jackson was reported missing after she was last seen at her job with the Hawaii State Teachers Association on June 23, 2010.

Kauai police say they may be getting closer to solving the brutal slaying of 57-year-old Amber Jackson, whose body was found in a remote area of Kealia 10 years ago today. Read more

Previous Story
Board of Water Supply formally transfers ownership of Stairway to Heaven to the city

Scroll Up