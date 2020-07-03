Kauai police report progress in investigation of 2010 slaying
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Amber Jackson was reported missing after she was last seen at her job with the Hawaii State Teachers Association on June 23, 2010.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree