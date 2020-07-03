comscore Rearview Mirror: Neighbor islands took their share of attack in WWII | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Neighbor islands took their share of attack in WWII

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • U.S. NAVAL HISTORY AND HERITAGE COMMAND PHOTOGRAPH Japanese subs roamed Hawaii waters and attacked Maui, Kauai and the Big Island. This one ran aground near Waimanalo, and its captain became the first POW of WWII.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Capt. Mitsuo Fuchida, who led the Japanese air attack, hoped U.S. battleships would be off Lahaina on Dec. 7, where deeper water would make it more difficult to raise and repair them.

In December 1941 the Imperial Japanese Navy launched an attack on Hawaii. Pearl Harbor was the main target since most of our battleships were there. Read more

