Under Armour is having problems with other schools, but Hawaii seems to remain on good terms with the company

While Under Armour is moving to suspend big-money deals with several marquee schools, including UCLA and Cal, it is maintaining its agreement with the University of Hawaii.

“The only communication between UH and UA continues to be positive and focused on preparing for the upcoming season,” said David Matlin, UH athletic director.

Under Armour did not respond to questions about the UH partnership.

UH’s five-year, $10.2 million deal, its first covering all 21 of the school’s teams, is contracted to run through June 2022. The cash component for the current term that began Wednesday is $230,000. UH is also due $1.8 million in product allowance for apparel and footwear for players and coaches and $85,000 toward marketing.

Recently, the struggling athletic apparel manufacturer has said it seeks to end its $280 million, 15-year deal with UCLA, which was the biggest in NCAA history when it was signed in 2016. It also plans to contest an $86 million, 10-year agreement with Cal as it confronts plummeting sales and closes outlets.

In a statement, UA has said it seeks to end the UCLA deal, “as we have been paying for marketing benefits we have not received for an extended time period.”

Boston College has said it is in talks with UA about its current agreement.

UCLA and Cal were omitted from the list of partners on UA’s website this week while UH remained.

UH was among UA’s first partners outside the Power Five conferences when they did their first deal in 2008, two months after the Rainbow Warriors’ Sugar Bowl appearance.

An extension was agreed upon in 2017 that UH said its research indicated “was probably one of the top in the Group of Five schools.”