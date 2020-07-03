comscore Under Armour is having problems with other schools, but Hawaii seems to remain on good terms with the company | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Under Armour is having problems with other schools, but Hawaii seems to remain on good terms with the company

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2008 Under Armour began providing Hawaii’s uniforms in 2008, but the contract will run out in June 2022.

While Under Armour is moving to suspend big-money deals with several marquee schools, including UCLA and Cal, it is maintaining its agreement with the University of Hawaii. Read more

