Few ocean rescues required on Oahu during Independence Day

Just past 4:30 p.m. today, Ocean Safety reported it had to make just over 90 rescues across Oahu during Independence Day.

“The beaches are crowded but for the most part residents are enjoying themselves safely in the ocean,” Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Emergency Services, said in a written statement. “While Ocean Safety remained busy throughout the day, we appreciate the public’s cooperation and assistance in keeping this holiday weekend safe.”

Of those rescues, 52 were made at the east shore of the island, and most of those were at Sandy Beach. There were 23 rescues on the south shore, 12 on the west shore and five on the north shore.