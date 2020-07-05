comscore Fisherman, 73, who died Saturday off Waikiki is identified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fisherman, 73, who died Saturday off Waikiki is identified

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:45 pm

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office today released the identity of a fisherman who died Saturday in the waters off Waikiki.

The Honolulu man has been identified as Ronald Hasegawa, 73.

EMS said the man was found unresponsive on Saturday morning after his fishing boat capsized.

Ocean safety responded to the scene at about 8:15 a.m. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

