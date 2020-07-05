Off-duty Maui officer arrested on Fourth of July for driving under the influence

A 25-year veteran of the Maui Police Department was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant on the Fourth of July.

Melvin R. Johnson Jr. is currently assigned to the Wailuku Criminal Investigative Division, but was off duty when he was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Saturday.

Johnson was released after posting $1,000 bail.

The Maui Police Department said further details are pending, and it will conduct an internal investigation.

MPD Chief Tivoli Faaumu said he “holds his officers accountable for their actions, on and off duty.”

“This is an on-going investigation and every person who is arrested, is entitled to due process,” Faaumu said