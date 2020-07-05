Pedestrian critically injured in early morning Makaha crash

A pedestrian, 42, was critically injured early Sunday morning after she was hit by a motor vehicle near Farrington Highway and Lahilahi Street in the Waianae area.

The woman was walking alongside the westbound shoulder of Farrington Highway about 1:45 a.m. when she was struck by a dark-colored van that veered off the road, police said.

The woman was taken in critical condition to the trauma center at The Queen’s Medical Center.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision, but were unclear about whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

HPD Traffic Division is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (808) 723-3413.