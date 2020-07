Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard broke my heart when she said that the Honolulu Police Department doesn’t need reform. Read more

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard broke my heart when she said that the Honolulu Police Department doesn’t need reform (“Honolulu police chief says department doesn’t need reforms despite recent spike in fatal shootings by officers,” Star-Advertiser, June 28).

In my 50 years in Hawaii, I have always been proud of our department. Much of that trust was damaged with the antics of the former chief and his wife.

We can all do better, but we have to try. It is a continual process.

Creighton Goldsmith

Liliha

Ballard, police doing a great job

I’d like to congratulate Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard for a job well-done in our community. She has handled many difficult situations this past year with dignity, pride and professionalism. I have spoken to a few of the police on and off duty; they all agree with the job that she has been doing.

Again, congratulations to Ballard and the officers of the Honolulu Police Department

Cynthia Foster

Aina Haina

Ige should wait on reopening tourism

Gov. David Ige has decided that on Aug. 1, the doors will be thrown open to tourism in Hawaii. While this would certainly be good news to hotel owners and hospitality workers, it could result in catastrophe for those of us living here.

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in more and more states on the mainland cannot be ignored. Such a surge could occur in the Islands even with plans for testing tourists who fly in.

Tests are not foolproof and it is likely that a number of tourists with the coronavirus could slip through the cracks. The governor must take the health of locals into account and reschedule the opening until the growth in virus cases on the mainland is significantly reduced.

Eileen Glaholt

Kaneohe

Give locals break for short trips

Gov. David Ige wants to welcome back tourists with negative COVID-19 tests on Aug. 1. However, he questioned the feasibility of testing local residents and their intent to travel out of state for a short duration (“Gov. David Ige says Hawaii will be ready for tourists on Aug. 1,” Star-Advertiser, June 30).

Some locals may have booked short-duration travel earlier this year and want to keep their reservations and prior plans intact.

Ige and his advisers should make it work for tourists and locals who have already endured multiple lockdowns responsibly.

Frances Awa

Manoa

Enforce quarantine with in-person check

We love Hawaii and recently returned to raise our young children here. Upon arrival, we entered the 14-day quarantine period, and soon after received a call checking on us. We are grateful for this level of follow-up and vigilance.

However, we knew of two others coming in from off-island who had no intention to quarantine. They seemed to be good kids in their mid-20s — yet without the wisdom to more deeply reflect on the risks to which they expose others.

For them, avoiding quarantine was as simple as not staying in a hotel and letting calls go to voicemail.

Many of the mainland states have lost control of the virus. Now there is no realistic hope of doing so. Except in Hawaii.

If we’re going to impose a mandatory quarantine period, let’s fully commit. If the authorities let travelers know there is a reasonable chance they will get a door knock during their 14-day quarantine, and not just a phone call, we’ll effectively close this glaring loophole.

Connor O’Neal

Kailua

Nothing political about wearing mask

The Declaration of Independence champions the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Happiness is jeopardized by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personal liberty is the excuse of many who choose to avoid wearing a face mask in public. They are afraid of appearing weak, and/or they are egomaniacs.

A proper mask, well-fitted, can significantly decrease the chance of contracting the virus. Moreover, if one is infected, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, wearing a mask can greatly reduce the chance of infecting others.

How can any sane person be so selfish as to risk infecting others and possibly the medical personnel who heroically care for them?

The idea that either wearing or not wearing a mask is somehow political is absurd, if not delusional. The virus is overwhelmingly a national public health crisis. Wearing a mask serves the greater good of community and nation.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter