Vibrant crape myrtle trees have ties to Sweden, Linnaeus

  • By Jesse Adams and Tim Kroessig, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY JESSE ADAMS The flowering Lagerstroemia species of the crape myrtle tree can be seen at the Harold L. Lyon Arboretum.

    COURTESY JESSE ADAMS

    The flowering Lagerstroemia species of the crape myrtle tree can be seen at the Harold L. Lyon Arboretum.

Carl Nilsson Linnaeus, more commonly known by his latinized name Carolus Linnaeus, was first and foremost a botanist. Read more

