Hawaii News

Hawaii voters are reminded to register for next month’s primary election

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This is the first year Hawaii will conduct elections by mail-in voting. Traditional polling places will not be established on election days. Read more

