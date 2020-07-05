Hawaii voters are reminded to register for next month’s primary election

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Election officials are reminding new Hawaii voters to register by Thursday to vote in next month’s 2020 primary election.

This is the first year Hawaii will conduct elections by mail-in voting. Traditional polling places will not be established on election days.

Registered voters will receive their ballots in the mail starting July 21. Voters are advised to check whether their registration information is current to ensure ballots are sent to the correct address.

“As we move to elections by mail, it is important that your voter registration is up-to-date. Ballots must be delivered to the mailing address on file with your voter registration. It is not forwardable,” Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said.

To register for the Aug. 8 primary election, voters must be a U.S. citizen and a Hawaii resident, and at least 18 years old.

To register online, visit elections.hawaii.gov.

Voters may opt to register in person by filling out a paper voter registration application at county election offices, public libraries and satellite city halls.

Election officials will be conducting drive-thru voter registration for new voters at the following locations and dates:

>> Hawaii island: Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 744 Kamehameha Ave. in Hilo (corner of Pauahi Street and Kamehameha Avenue); Malama Market, 15-2660 Pahoa Road; and Safeway at Kona Crossroads Shopping Center, 75-1027 Henry St.

>> Maui: Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Kahului Shopping Center, 65 W Kaahumanu Ave.

>> Kauai: Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division, 4386 Rice St. (parking in the back of the building)

>> Oahu: Wednesday and Thursday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Aloha Stadium (enter through Parking Gate 1 off Salt Lake Boulevard)

Those who miss this week’s voter registration deadline may still register and vote in the primary election at a voter service center from July 27 through 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

To check your voter registration or for more information on voter service center locations and the 2020 elections, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 453-VOTE (8683) or toll-free at 800-442-VOTE.