comscore David Shapiro: Don’t blame Hawaii voters for our meager ballot choices | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: Don’t blame Hawaii voters for our meager ballot choices

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Voters get an unfair rap. Because of stacked campaign finance laws that protect incumbents and incompetence by the local GOP, voters often find few realistic ballot options for change. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu woman becomes 19th virus death in Hawaii as state steps up vigilance for July 4 holiday

Scroll Up