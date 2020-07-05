comscore Ferd Lewis: Ivy League could set the tone for football | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Ivy League could set the tone for football

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ordinarily, what the Ivy League does carries little weight with much of the big-time college football universe, where its group of elite private schools is regarded as something of an anachronistic outlier. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up