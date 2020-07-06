Hawaii health officials report 7 new coronavirus cases as statewide total climbs to 1,030

Hawaii health officials reported seven new coronavirus cases today as the statewide total number of infections since the start of the outbreak rose to 1,030.

Today’s new cases include six on Oahu and one on the Big Island, according to the state Department of Health’s daily midday count.

As of today, 230 infections in Hawaii are active cases, with a total of 781 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation.” Four new release cases — two on Oahu and one each on the Big Island and Kauai — were reported today. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation.

About 76% of the Hawaii people who have been infected are now classified as released from isolation.

Of the state’s 19 coronavirus deaths, 13 have been on Oahu and six on Maui.

Today’s statewide coronavirus cases total includes 750 on Oahu, 128 in Maui County, 94 on Hawaii island, and 40 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 18 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases since the start of the outbreak, 119 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization on Oahu reported today, health officials said.

One hospitalization in the statewide count is a Hawaii resident who was diagnosed and treated outside the state, officials said. Of the 118 hospitalizations within the state, 89 have been on Oahu, 25 on Maui, three on Hawaii island, and one for Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 546 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 115 patients released. Hawaii island have seven active infections, while Kauai has six.

Of the 85,673 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii, 1.2% have been positive. Health officials counted 614 new test results in today’s tally.

