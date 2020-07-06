Kapaa man arrested for terroristic threatening after refusing to wear face mask in store

Kauai police on the Fourth of July arrested a Kapaa man for terroristic threatening and harassment following his refusal to wear a face mask in a North Shore store.

Police arrested Ryan Buley, 34, of Kapaa on Saturday afternoon after he had left the store.

According to a preliminary report, at about 1:30 p.m., Buley entered Kilauea Market without a mask and allegedly got into an argument with an employee about it. He subsequently threatened to leave the store and return with a gun.

He left the market in his car before police arrived, but was quickly tracked down and taken into custody. Police said he was released after posting $5,150 bail. He faces felony charges. His court date is set for some time in September.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami in mid-April announced a new emergency rule requiring cloth face masks for everyone over the age of 5 for most activities outside of the home.

The exceptions include engaging in outdoor exercise, while riding in a personal vehicle with members of the household, entering a bank or using an ATM, or if a medical condition prohibits the use of the mask.

Gov. David Ige in a mid-April proclamation also ordered all customers wear a face covering while waiting in line or in an essential business or operation.