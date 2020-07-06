comscore Single-vehicle accident closes Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Single-vehicle accident closes Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Highway

The Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway remain closed due to a motor vehicle accident early this morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the hairpin turn on the Pali Highway headed toward Kailua around 3:15 a.m., according to Emergency Medical Services. A male and female, approximately 25 and 35 years old, respectively, were in the vehicle, EMS reported. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The Kailua-bound lanes of Pali Hwy are closed by Nuuanu Pali Drive as police conduct their investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

