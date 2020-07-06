Officials remind voters to register

Election officials remind new Hawaii voters to register by July 9 to vote in the 2020 primary election.

Registered voters will receive their ballot in the mail starting July 21. Voters are advised to check whether their registration information is current to ensure their ballot is sent to the correct address.

This is the first year Hawaii will conduct elections by mail in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Traditional polling places will not be established.

Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said, “As we move to elections by mail, it is important that your voter registration is up-to-date. Ballots must be delivered to the mailing address on file with your voter registration. It is not forwardable.”

To register for the Aug. 8 primary election, voters must be a U.S. citizen, Hawaii resident and at least 18 years old.

To register online, visit: elections.hawaii.gov.

Voters who opt to reigster in person may fill out a paper voter registration application at election offices, libraries and satellite city halls.

Election officals will also be conducting drive-thru voter registration for new voters at the following locations and dates:

Hawaii:

>> 744 Kamehameha Ave in Hilo (corner of Pauahi St. and Kamehameha Avenue).

>> Malama Market in Pahoa, 15-2660 Pahoa Road.

>> Safeway at Kona Crossroads Shopping Center at 75-1027 Henry St.

>> Dates: July 8-9

>> Time: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Maui:

>> Kahului Shopping Center, 65 W Kaahumanu Ave.

>> Date: July 9

>> 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Kauai:

>> Office of the County Clerk, Elections Division, 4386 Rice St. (Parking area in the back of the building)

>> Dates July 8-9

>> 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oahu:

>> Aloha Stadium, 99-500 Salt Lake Boulevard (enter through Parking Gate 1 off Salt Lake Boulevard)

>> Dates: July 8-9

>> Time: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who miss the July 9 voter registration deadline may still register and vote in the primary election at a voter service center within their county from July 27 through 7 p.m. on Aug. 8.

To check your voter registration or for more information on the 2020 elections, visit: elections.hawaii.gov or call (808) 453-VOTE(8683) or toll-free at 1-800-442-VOTE.