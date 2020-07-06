Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: June 19 to 25, 2020 Today Updated 12:50 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, June 19 to 25 >> Johannah Elizabeth Bennis and Nicholas Christopher Kirchoff >> Tehani Iwalani Shyrley-ann June Carlson and Alex Kaaina Ursua >> Stacy Ah-lan Mokihana Malama Decanto and Alex Kaliilohelani Liloa Pa >> Nami Kehaulani Dougherty and Gabriel Kaimana Gallego- Maples >> Jillian Elizabeth Dudley and John William George Fritz >> Amala Gawrysiuk and Archana Das Gabbard >> Sarah Lauren Halpern and Seth Harris Levin >> Tricia Kimie Kunishige and Adam Shinichi Kam Cheong Kenney >> Theodore Yee Hoe Lee and Carrie Ann Leilani Baltazar >> Cindy Yue Kit Li and Andrew Lee Knutsen >> Rachel Crystal Lynn Nicolas and Tasha Maileann Rosalia Elllis Kaiwi >> Christian Kawika Pinera and Chassidy Angelica Irorita Pascual >> Gary Wilfred Kawaiwailana Rabellizsa-Manner and Kathleen Kehaulani Vincent >> Zachary Tyler Tojo Reisen and Brittney Marie Dietzel >> Donovan Jay Rogers and Janelle Lei Pomaikai Manaoio Mai Ka Haku Nani Bailey >> William Ray Shelley and Kawehi Kiniko‘ualoha Mamala >> Hui Chong Tu and Brandon Kalaukela Kapahua >> Noveleenne Aguilar Tuliao and Anthony Sean Ikaika Bringas Villalba >> Patrick Alan Wolff and Christina Karamperidou >> Hayley Faith Young and Brock Anthony Ray Koonce BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, June 19 to 25 >> Aycie-Summerlynn Lotus Andres >> Makoa Utu Aubuchon >> Dezire Ku‘ukielelehiwaokalani Autele >> Kamdyn Yoshiaki Bernard >> Sursha Rie Birdsall >> Madeleine Amelia Byrd >> Jarred Jaxon Cardenas Delgado >> Ford Ryan Cedros >> Teagan Audrey Reiko Coan >> Tapukitea-Keliiolono Latufuipeka Cova >> Hendrix Freeman Davenport >> Ayla Maka Deuber >> Winona-James Fiona Foulk >> Beckett Mack Fredrick >> Dominic Alfonso Guerra >> Chanelle Isabella Guinto Guillermo >> Lincoln Alexander Harris >> Liam Kukamaehu Hookano >> Lucas Benjamin Horrell >> Nehemia Alli Ali‘i C. Jemwai >> Linora Ho‘olana Johnson >> Laurel Mamo Kahalewai >> Zion Kala‘iale‘ao‘uiloa‘anomakeakuaola Kamai >> Puafisi Haitelenisia Lemao Kamai Tausinga >> Kainoa Kaaea Wesley Kiaha >> Falcon Kufre Klovas >> Akira James Lau >> Leila Elizabeth Levitas >> Hope Leolani Change Lindsey-Abordo-Manuel >> Rylee-Rose Ho‘onanea Loughmiller >> Isaac-James Hananoikakoiwiali‘i Manalo-Lapinad >> Kameleokahikina Meilin Akaka Manfre >> Pasche Sumie Pililua Marzan >> Quincy Kiyoko Nalalani Marzan >> Sol Roland Mathias >> Luke Beckett James Maynor >> Sophia Kathleen Meisinger- Viso >> Mahina Akari Nyun Sunn Naeole >> Haley Emiko Ono >> Sanaijah Potoa’e Dellatoria-Bernadette Paulk >> Harper Madison Kapukanalamahopeoka‘ino Rabe >> Luca Kai Raddatz >> Wade Kai Renfrow >> Kaimana Jiraiya Rodriguez >> Maverick Beau Schlosser >> Allyson Jane Serle >> Tevai Hilina‘i Keama Soderberg >> Salem-Grey Kahealani Tuilata-Carter >> Rhett Coast Tupper >> Danaiah Bagaoisan Untalan >> Mila Alexandra Walls >> Kairo Toshiharu Winters Previous Story Hawaii real estate sales: June 1-5, 2020