Suspect attacked ex-girlfriend in front of children in Palolo, police say

A 45-year-old man allegedly illegally entered the home of his 30-year-old, ex-girlfriend in Palolo early Monday morning and assaulted her in front of young children, police said.
The suspect allegedly entered the woman’s home and assaulted her for 10 minutes beginning at 1:45 a.m. Monday, police said. The attack occurred in the presence of children under the age of 14, police said.
The suspect was later arrested at 3:40 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree burglary, contempt, felony abuse and interference with reporting an emergency or a crime.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.