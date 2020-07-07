Suspect attacked ex-girlfriend in front of children in Palolo, police say

A 45-year-old man allegedly illegally entered the home of his 30-year-old, ex-girlfriend in Palolo early Monday morning and assaulted her in front of young children, police said.

The suspect allegedly entered the woman’s home and assaulted her for 10 minutes beginning at 1:45 a.m. Monday, police said. The attack occurred in the presence of children under the age of 14, police said.

The suspect was later arrested at 3:40 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree burglary, contempt, felony abuse and interference with reporting an emergency or a crime.