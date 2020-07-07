WATCH LIVE: 12 Honolulu mayoral hopefuls face off in candidate forum

Twelve candidates for Honolulu mayor face off today in the 2020 Mayoral Candidate Forum, sponsored by the Sales and Marketing Executives of Honolulu, KHVH 830AM Radio, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and KHON.

The event, moderated by Rick Hamada of KHVH, is being live-streamed from the Hawaiian Financial Music Hall at the Dole Cannery from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The candidates participating in the forum are:

>> Mufi Hannemann

>> Rick Blangiardi

>> Choon James

>> Audry Keesing

>> Bud Stonebraker

>> Ernest Caravalho

>> Jason Wong

>> Colleen Hanabusa

>> Karl Dicks

>> Keith Amemiya

>> Kym Pine

>> John Caroll.

CDC and state of Hawaii social distancing and other safety measures will be followed during the forum. All candidates wear face masks unless they are speaking.

The event is also sponsored by Kumu KIT, Aloha KIA and Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra.