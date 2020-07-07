comscore Column: A small-business owner’s perspective on the minimum wage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: A small-business owner’s perspective on the minimum wage

  • By Jimmy Chan
  • Today
  • Updated 6:59 p.m.
  • Jimmy Chan

    Jimmy Chan

I own and operate Hawaiian Chip Company, a taro and sweet potato chip maker in Kalihi. We have 18 employees and are struggling to keep everyone employed even now, with less than half the normal volume of business. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Too few voter service centers guarantees voter suppression

Scroll Up