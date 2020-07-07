Letters: You wear a seat belt, so you can wear a mask; Test DOE employees before schools reopen; Patriotism in Kailua ignores Hawaiians

I find it amazing that the newly enlightened Americans who protest the great loss of their civil liberties, go to stores and other public places of business and refuse to abide by the request to wear a mask. It is their belief that no government, state or federal, can take their civil liberties away.

Then willingly, without protest, they get back in their cars, put on their seat belts, buckle their young kids in car seats, and drive home without another thought.

Whether you like it or not, the government can and does quite frequently demand that, for your safety and for the safety of those around you, you comply with a loss of some of your civil liberties for the greater good.

So remember, “Click it or ticket.” “Wear it or share it (COVID, that is).”

Peter Miller

Kailua

Test DOE employees before schools reopen

As a longtime state Department of Education employee, my question is simple: Are there plans in the works to test the more than 13,000-plus DOE employees before the schools are officially opened?

I didn’t see any mention of this in any press release or briefing. We should be a model of excellence and set up remote COVID-19 testing sites at schools where possible to test all employees before going back to school. Our keiki and kupuna deserve nothing less.

William Shelor

Kailua-Kona

Aug. 1 reopening plan full of dangerous holes

I’ve supported Gov. David Ige’s decisions to keep us as safe as possible during this pandemic that’s killed more than 129,000 U.S. citizens thus far, the highest death toll of any country in the world.

However, I do not understand what appears to be delusional thinking with the Aug. 1 reopening plan, relying on testing performed at travelers’ home locations within 72 hours of travel to avoid quarantine.

This plan leaves the gaping hole of largely noncompliant travelers who do not get tested. We have numerous visitors now who never intended to abide by quarantine, and who are caught by authorities only if they’re active on social media and post pictures of themselves breaking the law. After Aug. 1, noncompliant lawbreaker numbers will grow exponentially, significantly increasing the COVID-19 infection risk to Hawaii.

Unless we test everyone upon arrival, or enforce quarantine, this reopening plan is full of massive holes.

Jeremy Morrow

Aiea

Open Hanauma Bay to fee-paying locals

Wouldn’t it be nice if Hanauma Bay could be opened for those who have attended the mandatory information video in the past 12 months (eliminating the argument that the area must stay closed because of health concerns surrounding a required indoor movie)?

This group would be almost exclusively kamaaina. We would get to enjoy this sanctuary before the tourist tsunami starts terrorizing the sea life again. Locals could be charged the nonresident entrance fee until the visitors return (lifeguards and staff gotta eat).

Matt Noponen

Waialua

Not judge’s fault that Deedy wasn’t convicted

A reader complained that “federal judges take care of their own” in limiting a third trial of federal agent Christopher Deedy to assault (“Court refuses to give justice to Kollin Elderts,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 3).

I have no sympathy for Deedy, but to suggest that Elderts’ death demands nothing less than a summary conviction for murder ignores a hung jury, an acquittal and a deadlock on a variety of charges in two past trials. The editor should not publish letters that promote conspiracy theories.

John Keiser

Makiki

Patriotism in Kailua ignores Hawaiians

The Kailua Chamber of Commerce’s decision to plant those 1,000 American flags in the medians of the town’s roads is about as tone-deaf as anything I have seen lately — and that’s hard to do!

Do these people realize that they have the distinct privilege of being able to live in Hawaii only because the indigenous people were successfully subjugated, and that this culture continues today? Especially given the recent massive protests and demon- strations to address racial injustice in America, the Kailua COC choice of how to celebrate America’s “Independence Day” is questionable, to be sure. How about showing some appreciation and support for the Hawaiian people in this display of patriotism?

Erik Coopersmith

Wailua, Kauai

Hawaiians want own Independence Day

Independence Day marks when America broke away from British rule, and that’s great. Whatever happened to the Hawaiian sovereignty movement? I’m not Hawaiian or a Caucasian but I do support the Hawaiian movement for independence. America had to go into battle to get its independence.

It seems it all came to a halt when U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka passed away, bless his soul. Most Native Hawaiians want their independence, but in a peaceful manner. They need a leader to lead.

Ron Garcia

Ewa Beach

Trump fails his oath to defend Constitution

As a veteran and West Point graduate, I am constantly disappointed in the Trump administration. Not only do the Russians continue to meddle in our elections without retaliation, they have posted “bounties” on the heads of American soldiers. Despite this, the president has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to become a part of the G7. This is a dereliction of duty and a violation of his oath of office.

West Point graduates swore an oath during their recent graduation to defend our Constitution against “all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Our president took a similar oath, yet he has consistently failed in his duties. Whether it is protecting us from this pandemic, or protecting our soldiers from his friend Putin, Donald Trump has failed.

Our position in the world has been diminished during his time in office. What can we, as citizens, do about this? The answer is simple. Vote!

Paul R. Miles

Lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army (ret.)

Ala Moana

