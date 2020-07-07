Off the News: COVID-19 adjustments at UH

The University of Hawaii’s just-released COVID-19 guidelines are framed as “interim” because they’re subject to sudden changes based on government guidance and growing knowledge about the virus. Still, they serve as a much-needed starting point as the system’s 10 campuses prep for the fall semester, which gets underway Aug. 24.

The UH intends to reduce its number of in-person courses by offering online and hybrid options. Among the on-campus guidelines: requirements for mask-wearing and providing hand sanitizer in classrooms. Also in the works is a reconfiguring of classroom space to ensure recommended physical distancing and installation of barriers at transaction counters.

Observing #BlackoutDay2020

Today is #BlackoutDay2020, an observance that grew out of the Black Lives Matter protests, part of what perhaps might develop into an extended “blackout” series. On June 2, it was Blackout Tuesday, in which social media posts went silent in recognition of the movement.

In this one, Black people will withhold spending for all but Black-owned businesses. There was a Hawaii presence in the June 2 event, and it will be interesting to see if there’s another show of solidarity, regardless of race, here.