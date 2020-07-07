comscore American Civil Liberties Union calls on Honolulu Police Department to act on reported bias | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
American Civil Liberties Union calls on Honolulu Police Department to act on reported bias

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

The Hawaii chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union wants the Honolulu Police Department to address concerns over recent reports of racial bias and disparities in COVID-19- related arrests and use of force. Read more

