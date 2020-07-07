comscore University of Hawaii looking for replacement after Fordham pulls out | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

University of Hawaii looking for replacement after Fordham pulls out

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With Fordham bowing out of its Sept. 12 game, one shoe has dropped and, now, the University of Hawaii football team waits to see if there might be more in this COVID-19 tossed season. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - July 6, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up