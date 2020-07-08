Hawaii island rescue crews revive 5-year-old who nearly drowned

Rescue crews helped to revive a 5-year-old boy who nearly drowned this morning at Kawa Bay on Hawaii island, the Hawaii Fire Department said.

Medics who responded at 9:19 a.m. found the unresponsive boy on the shoreline with a family member performing CPR.

HFD personnel took over resuscitation efforts and transported the boy to Ka‘u Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Officials said crews had to access the remote area from Highway 11 with off-road vehicles.